Giants Reportedly Landing Another Significant Free Agent

The New York Giants have been active in free agency, and this afternoon they snagged a young cornerback to add to the team’s secondary.

Big Blue has agreed to a contract with former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, according to multiple reports. Jackson visited the Giants over the weekend and the team has been recruiting the former first-round pick extensively.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report an agreement between Jackson and the Giants. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the reported terms, which indicate New York is a big believer in the 25-year-old defender.

According to Schefter, Jackson is getting upwards of $39 million over three years with more than $26 million guaranteed.

Sources: The #Giants are signing CB Adoree’ Jackson, formerly of the #Titans, adding to their free agent haul. It has been an all-out recruiting effort to get Jackson, with former teammate Logan Ryan flying in. Now, he’ll cancel his Philly visit and sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Deal worth up to $44.5 million with incentives. https://t.co/UVMnUw1IRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

Injuries have limited Jackson, who was recently released by the Titans, to 14 games over the last two seasons, but he did play in all 16 games each of his first two seasons in the NFL. The Giants are obviously hoping the 2017 first-round pick returns to full health.

Thus far, Jackson has posted 200 tackles, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He’s also produced over 1,000 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

Jackson projects as the No. 2 cornerback opposite James Bradberry in New York. The Giants also have second-year slot defender Darnay Holmes, 2020 trade acquisition Isaac Yiadom and 2018 supplemental draft choice Sam Beal as cornerbacks on the roster currently.