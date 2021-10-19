Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants are going to have to play at least the next three games without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas was placed on short-term injured reserve this afternoon, meaning he’s out at least three weeks. The decision comes after the second-year pro left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a right ankle injury.

Thomas, who had offseason surgery on his left ankle, is also dealing with a left foot injury. It caused him to not play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, though he was active for the game.

Assuming Thomas heals well, it looks like Week 11 is his target return date. The Giants play the next three weeks and are idle in Week 10, giving him four weeks to recuperate.

#Giants placed LT Andrew Thomas on IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 19, 2021

At 1-5, the Giants’ season is pretty much over, and now they’ll have to play the next three weeks with Matt Peart at left tackle and Nate Solder at right tackle. Things are about to get even uglier than they already are.

In terms of putting Thomas on IR though, it is definitely the right call for his long-term future. After an up-and-down rookie season and poor preseason performance, Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, was actually performing well through four weeks.

Andrew Thomas among 2nd-year OL: 🗽 79.0 pass-blocking grade (1st)

🗽 167 pass-blocking snaps

🗽 0 sacks sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/B0Uf5rkNtG — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2021

However, in the Week 4 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, Thomas injured his left foot. Now, he’s the third member of the Giants’ Week 1 starting offensive line to go on injured reserve, joining center Nick Gates and guard Shane Lemieux, both of whom are out for the season.

Without Thomas, the Giants will host the 3-3 Carolina Panthers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.