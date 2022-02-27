The Spun

The New York Giants have decided to not pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option.

Bobby Thompson confirmed ESPN’s report as the Giants won’t be picking it up by the May deadline.

This means that Jones is going to have to ball out this season if he wants another contract in New York.

Jones only played in 11 games this season and was inconsistent, to say the least. He only had 2,428 yards through the air along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also wasn’t that good in 2020 as he h threw for 2,943 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 10 interceptions. His best season came as a rookie in 2019 when he threw 24 touchdown passes off 3,027 yards.

Jones will have to impress a brand new regime as Brian Daboll is the new Giants head coach and Joe Schoen is the new general manager.

The Giants will look to finish above .500 for the first time since 2016 going into the 2022 season.

