When the New York Giants step on the field for their first game of the 2022 season, quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Joe Judge will both be there.

Despite another losing season for the Giants, the team is reportedly sticking with Judge for a third season. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Judge and Jones will be back next year.

It’s been an inconsistent season for Jones – which can describe his entire tenure in New York so far. He’s been battling injuries, which makes it difficult to evaluate if he’s actually the future starting quarterback for the team.

Despite not seeing marked improvement from Jones and the team, owner John Mara isn’t ready to make a move just yet.

Here’s more from ESPN:

The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.

One change the team is reportedly willing to make, however, is general manager Dave Gettleman.

“Many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team,” the report from ESPN said.

Giants fans will have to wait and see if this is the right decision.