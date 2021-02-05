Giants Reportedly Make Decision On OC Jason Garrett

This isn’t a major surprise, but the New York Giants appear to be gearing up for another season with Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator.

Garrett is expected to return as the Giants’ OC, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported today. He spent last season in the role after a decade as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Garrett had interviewed for the vacant Los Angeles Chargers head coaching position before the team hired Brandon Staley. Now, it looks like he’ll be wearing Big Blue for at least one more season.

Raanan also reports that while Garrett will remain in place, there could be adjustments made to his offensive staff.

“Increased responsibility for quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens is possible,” he writes.

Two important items (per sources) in this week’s #BreakingBigBlue. — Jason Garrett is in fact expected to return as OC even though may be changes to staff (new OL coach, possible internal alterations). — No, #Giants WILL NOT be in Deshaun Watson mix. https://t.co/5WFgYcRZT7 pic.twitter.com/A5XyC326e6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 4, 2021

Under Garrett, the New York offense floundered, finishing second-to-last in the NFL in points and yardage.

However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman expressed hope that the team could retain Garrett through the coaching cycle so as not to task quarterback Daniel Jones with having to learn three different offensive systems in his first three NFL seasons.

We’ll see if the continuity–plus the Giants’ likely addition of some more offensive firepower–helps Garrett and the unit see better production in 2021.