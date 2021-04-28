Earlier Wednesday, New York Giants fans received some good news about star running back Saquon Barkley, whose 2020 season was cut short due to an ACL injury.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New York Giants expect Barkley to be back in uniform for the 2021 season. He was always expected to be ready for next season, but it’s good news to see he’s right on schedule.

That’s not the only good news concerning Barkley. Later Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Giants made a major decision on their star running back.

New York picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option, locking him in for the next two seasons.

The #Giants have just picked up the fifth-year option for RB Saquon Barkley, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Earlier this month, Giants owner John Mara said that he expects Barkley to return close to 100 percent.

“We fully expect him to be as good as new,” Mara said. “I mean, if anybody is going to spend 100 percent of his efforts to rehab, it will be Saquon — just knowing what type of motivation he has and desire he has.”

Barkley dominated during his rookie season, but took a step back in Year 2. He fought through an ankle sprain for several weeks during the 2019 season.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance to showcase very much last season, tearing his ACL in just the second game of the year.

We’ll see what he can do in Year 4.