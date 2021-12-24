Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Eagles

The Giants are reportedly going to start third-stringer Jake Fromm this Sunday against the Eagles.

With Daniel Jones shut down for the rest of the season, the decision was coming down to Mike Glennon or Fromm. It sounds like the decision to start Fromm had been the expectation all week as players seem energized by him.

#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That's been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he'd do "what's best for the team" and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 24, 2021

This will be Fromm’s first start even though he made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Cowboys. Fromm came in for the last series of that 21-6 loss and completed 6-of-12 passes for 82 yards.

Fromm will square off against Jalen Hurts as these quarterbacks know each other well. They played each other in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, which Alabama won after erasing a 14-point deficit.

New York doesn’t have much to lose by making this move and head coach Joe judge must know that. Glennon has started three games since replacing Jones and the Giants have failed to score a touchdown in two of those games.

The Giants will look to play spoiler as the Eagles are firmly in the NFC’s playoff race.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.