Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

Two weeks ago, the New York Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center.

Daniel Jones returned to the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals, but that may have been a mistake. Jones, who entered the game with a leg injury, looked limited and was hammered by the Cardinals.

After losing with an unhealthy Jones under center, the Giants are going back to McCoy. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants announced McCoy will start against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

He’ll receive play calls from former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

#Giants QB Colt McCoy will start tomorrow vs. the #Browns, officially joining play-caller Freddie Kitchens in the revenge game, source said. It was heading that way all week, but now official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2020

Kitchens is filling in for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He’ll have the chance to face off against his former team, but will be down to the backup quarterback.

Colt McCoy is a veteran in the NFL and has played for several teams – including the Cleveland Browns. He helped the Giants take down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks just two weeks ago.

New York’s defense has stepped up over the past few weeks and will have a tough test again this weekend. Cleveland boasts a potent rushing attack with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

New York and Cleveland face off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.