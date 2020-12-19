The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

Daniel Jones drops back to pass.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the New York Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center.

Daniel Jones returned to the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals, but that may have been a mistake. Jones, who entered the game with a leg injury, looked limited and was hammered by the Cardinals.

After losing with an unhealthy Jones under center, the Giants are going back to McCoy. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants announced McCoy will start against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

He’ll receive play calls from former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens is filling in for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He’ll have the chance to face off against his former team, but will be down to the backup quarterback.

Colt McCoy is a veteran in the NFL and has played for several teams – including the Cleveland Browns. He helped the Giants take down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks just two weeks ago.

New York’s defense has stepped up over the past few weeks and will have a tough test again this weekend. Cleveland boasts a potent rushing attack with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

New York and Cleveland face off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.