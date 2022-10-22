Giants Reportedly Make Important Decision On Landon Collins

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants celebrates after breaking up a pass against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will reportedly be welcoming a familiar face to the active roster tomorrow.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Big Blue will elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad for Sunday afternoon's game at Jacksonville. Collins is expected to contribute as a linebacker in sub packages.

New York added Collins as a free agent earlier this month, but he's yet to play in a game for the team that picked him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

From 2015-18, Collins was a stalwart at safety for the Giants, earning All-Pro honors in 2016 and making three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-18.

Collins left the Giants to sign a lucrative four-year deal with Washington in 2019 and spent three years in D.C. The former Alabama star had an acrimonious departure from New York because of ex-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, but was welcomed back into the fold by new GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

At 5-1, the Giants are arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season so far. They'll try to keep the good times rolling against the Jags in Week 7.