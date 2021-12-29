Giants Reportedly Make Interesting Quarterback Decision

A little over a week ago, the New York Giants announced that they’re shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season because of a neck injury. That opened the door for Mike Glennon to become the team’s starting quarterback.

Glennon has been anything but reliable for the Giants thus far, throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions in limited action.

Since the Giants haven’t been able to move the chains consistently under Glennon, they allowed Jake Fromm to get some reps with the first-team offense in back-to-back weeks. In those two games, the Georgia product has 107 passing yards and an interception.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Giants head coach Joe Judge had an update on his quarterback situation heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Bears. He told reporters that Glennon and Fromm will both be prepared to play this Sunday in Chicago.

Judged said NFL fans should “expect both guys to play” this weekend.

Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm will both be prepared to play Sunday in Chicago, per Joe Judge. He adds “expect both guys to play.” 🤔 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 29, 2021

Using a two-quarterback system in the NFL is a bold choice, especially when those two quarterbacks are Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.

However, to be fair, the Giants are in a really tough spot right now. With Jones out for the season, they don’t really have a legit option at quarterback.

We’ll see how the Giants’ offense looks on Sunday against the Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.