Giants Reportedly Making Notable Change For Thursday Night

It’s never good when you have to make significant changes on your offensive line in Week 2, but the New York Giants are doing that tonight against the Washington Football Team.

According to reports, Nick Gates, the team’s starting center since last season, is shifting over to left guard to replace Shane Lemieux, who is out tonight due to a knee injury. Billy Price, a former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick who the Giants acquired via trade in late August, will take over at center.

Lemieux played only 14 snaps in the Giants’ Week 1 loss to Denver. The Oregon product is reportedly dealing with a partially torn patella tendon.

Gates was the Giants’ best lineman in Week 1, and has settled in nicely at center. However, the three-year vet has experience at guard, so the New York coaching staff is betting on him being able to hold the fort there against a rugged WFT defensive line.

Significant change for Giants OL vs. Wash. Plan is for Billy Price to start at center, per sources. Nick Gates slides to LG. Price was acquired via trade just over 2 weeks ago. Gates has started 1 NFL game in NFL at guard. Barkley went for 112 + 2 TDs in that ‘19 win over MIA. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 16, 2021

Both the Giants and Washington come into tonight at 0-1, and even though the NFC East looks like it could get messy again this year, you don’t want to start 0-2 in the NFL. This is as close to a must-win as it can get for both teams in Week 2.

Kickoff for Giants-WFT is set for 8:20 p.m. ET tonight on FOX.