Giants Reportedly Receive More Bad Injury News

The New York Giants have one win so far this season, but may struggle to get any more if they keep getting bad news on the injury front.

On Friday, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed that starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard appeared to have had a setback. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Judge wasn’t sure whether he’d be good to go against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Shepard had 10 receptions for 76 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had missed the previous two games with another injury. Shepard has 28 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown this season.

Fortunately, the news wasn’t all bad. Starting tight end Evan Engram practiced on Friday after missing Thursday’s practice with a calf injury. And Judge was optimistic about wide receiver Darius Slayton, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Few NFL teams have taken as much of a beating to their offense as the New York Giants have this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has suffered a concussion, starting running back Saquon Barkley is hurt again, Engram is hurt and several of the Giants’ starting wide receivers are out or not practicing.

Unfortunately, all of those injuries aren’t going to make it any easier to evaluate this team now that their playoff hopes are effectively gone. The team is pretty much playing out the string for the next 11 weeks.

The final few weeks will be for evaluating whether Judge, Jones and others will remain with the team in 2022.

New York play Carolina this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.