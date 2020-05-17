Giants Reportedly Sent Message To DeAndre Baker Following Arrest

New York Giants second-year cornerback Deandre Baker has been released on bond after a court hearing this morning regarding the charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault he is facing.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are alleged to have robbed several individuals at gunpoint during an illegal dice game in Miramar on Wednesday. As part of his agreement with the court, Baker will need to remain in Florida and surrender his permit and firearm.

While Baker will be forced to stay in Florida, he will not be allowed to connect with his teammates on the Giants. According to reports, New York is barring the 2019 first-round pick from participating in the team’s virtual offseason program moving forward.

The Giants are asking Baker to focus on his legal troubles. He currently faces four counts of armed robbery and four of aggravated assault.

NEW: DeAndre Baker has been told to stay away from the #Giants’ virtual meetings for the time being and focus on his legal issues, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 17, 2020

Of course, it sounds like this request from the Giants really won’t be changing much for Baker.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the much-maligned cornerback wasn’t participating in any voluntary virtual meetings to begin with before this alleged incident happened.

DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source https://t.co/1ZrwSt0Gt5 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 15, 2020

The Giants traded back up into the back end of the first round to take Baker out of Georgia one year ago.

The 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner struggled immensely as a rookie, particularly early on in the season. Reports indicate Baker’s work ethic was an issue behind-the-scenes as well.