Giants Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are turning to a familiar face to add depth to their secondary before training camp.

New York is signing safety Andrew Adams, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Adams, who spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, broke into the NFL with the Giants in 2016-17.

An undrafted free agent out of UConn, Adams appeared in 30 games for Big Blue over those two seasons, making 17 starts. He recorded 80 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed.

In four years with the Buccaneers, Adams made 110 tackles and intercepted six passes in 57 games (18 starts). He was the team's primary starter at strong safety in 2019 and appeared in all four playoff games in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run the following year.

Third-year free safety Xavier McKinney looks like a potential star for the Giants, and fourth-year veteran Julian Love is penciled in to start across from him at strong safety.

That leaves Adams competing with rookie fourth-round pick Dane Belton, converted cornerback Jarren Williams, former Packer Henry Black and undrafted rookie free agents Yusuf Corker and Trenton Thompson for reps at safety in training camp.