Giants Reportedly Spending ‘A Lot Of Time’ On 1 QB Prospect

Having spent the No. 6 overall pick on Daniel Jones and starting him for 12 games last year, you would think that the New York Giants were dead-set on building around him in 2020 and beyond.

But that may not be the case based on their draft process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants have spent “a lot of time” researching Justin Herbert ahead of Thursday’ NFL Draft.

Per the report, Giants head coach Joe Judge has met with Herbert through FaceTime conversations. Herbert is considered one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft.

Daniel Jones played well in stretches during his rookie season. He broke several Giants rookie passing records despite going 3-9 as a starter.

But Judge wasn’t a part of the Giants team that drafted him. After what the Cardinals did in 2019, drafting Kyler Murray after getting Josh Rosen the year before, it wouldn’t be unthinkable for the Giants to go in another direction if they feel Herbert is better.

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Some commenters were quick to note that the move may simply be an evaluation process for if they eventually play against Herbert.

But by the same token, you can’t discount the Giants’ eagerness to find a true successor to Eli Manning.

The Giants have lost 10 or more games in five of their last six seasons. With the NFC East ripe for the taking, 2020 would be the year to go in strong.

Can you envision the Giants drafting Justin Herbert?