Giants Reportedly Suffer Another ‘Significant’ Injury On Defense

The New York Giants don’t have a whole lot to play for in the final month of the 2021 season. But whatever it is they have planned, they could be doing it without one of their key defensive players.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury during yesterday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. And according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s a significant injury at that.

“#Giants DE Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury on Sunday that is feared to be significant, sources say. He’s having tests done, but he’s going to miss time. And given how late it is during the season, there is a chance he doesn’t return,” Rapoport tweeted.

With Williams out, the Giants will be losing one of their most productive pass rushers. Williams is No. 2 on the Giants in sacks with 5.5 along with 10 QB hits.

Leonard Williams was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2015 NFL Draft. But despite making the Pro Bowl in his second year, he struggled to get sacks.

The Jets traded Williams to the Giants in 2019 and the following year he finally had his breakout season. Williams had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2020 along with a whopping 30 QB hits.

For his efforts, the Giants gave him a three-year, $63 million contract extension in the ensuing offseason. Unfortunately, Williams has struggled to approach the same level that he reached last year.

Now his season is likely over, though both New York teams saw their seasons end weeks ago.