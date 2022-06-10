Giants Reportedly Waive Veteran Linebacker

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: The New York Giants kickoff to the Dallas Cowboys to start their game at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Giants waived linebacker T.J. Brunson. He was selected by the G-Men in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brunson, a former standout at South Carolina, appeared in five games for the Giants during the 2020 season. He recorded just three tackles.

The Giants' depth chart at linebacker is crowded at the moment with Tae Crowder, Blake Martinez, Carter Coughlin and Micah McFadden. As a result, Brunson became expendable.

With this new roster spot, the Giants decided to sign former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Keelan Doss.

Doss, a former Hard Knocks star, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020. He has bounced around the league over the past few years, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

In nine career appearances, Doss has 11 catches for 133 yards.

Perhaps Doss will get a chance to shine in New York.