Giants Reportedly Working Out Notable Wide Receiver

A picture of the New York Giants helmet on the field.SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are bringing out a number of tryout players for minicamps this weekend. But one player who made their list is getting a lot of attention.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will be among the tryout players. Benjamin was the No. 28 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft.

As a rookie in 2014, Benjamin looked like one of the NFL’s bright, young stars. He had 73 receptions for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns that year.

But a torn ACL before the 2015 season kept him from joining the Panthers on their NFC title run. He seemingly revived his career in 2016 with 63 receptions for 941 yards, but was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the following season.

Sadly, injuries followed Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, and he started dropping passes at the worst rate in the league.

He was released during the 2018 season and signed with the Chiefs afterwards, but made just two catches and did not appear for them in the playoffs. Kelvin Benjamin has been out of football ever since.

But despite his time away from the game, Benjamin is only 30 years old. If he can stay injury-free, he may have enough left in the tank to make an impact in this tryout.

Will Kelvin Benjamin get a contract with the New York Giants? Will he play for anyone in 2021?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.