Giants Reportedly Working Out Notable Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are bringing out a number of tryout players for minicamps this weekend. But one player who made their list is getting a lot of attention.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will be among the tryout players. Benjamin was the No. 28 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft.

As a rookie in 2014, Benjamin looked like one of the NFL’s bright, young stars. He had 73 receptions for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns that year.

But a torn ACL before the 2015 season kept him from joining the Panthers on their NFC title run. He seemingly revived his career in 2016 with 63 receptions for 941 yards, but was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the following season.

Sadly, injuries followed Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, and he started dropping passes at the worst rate in the league.

He was released during the 2018 season and signed with the Chiefs afterwards, but made just two catches and did not appear for them in the playoffs. Kelvin Benjamin has been out of football ever since.

But despite his time away from the game, Benjamin is only 30 years old. If he can stay injury-free, he may have enough left in the tank to make an impact in this tryout.

Will Kelvin Benjamin get a contract with the New York Giants? Will he play for anyone in 2021?