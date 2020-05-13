Giants Respond To Tom Brady’s Comment About Eli Manning

The New York Giants had a pretty good response to Tom Brady’s latest comment about former quarterback Eli Manning.

Brady is set to play Peyton Manning in a golf match next weekend. It’ll be Brady and Phil Mickelson against Manning and Tiger Woods. The match will be televised by Turner Sports. It should be a fun one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked by ESPN’s STUpodity podcast this week if he was “tired” of beating Peyton Manning. He gave an honest answer.

“No, you kidding me? Eli’s the one that I’m actually happy I’m not playing,” Brady joked.

Tom Brady is just happy he isn't golfing against Eli Manning 😅 (via @Stugotz790, @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lHaNiFEeh3 — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2020

Eli Manning didn’t come close to achieving the individual success that his older brother did, but he did win two Super Bowls, taking down Tom Brady both times. It’s understandable that Brady wouldn’t want to face Eli on a big stage again.

“That’s right,” the Giants’ official Twitter account replied to Brady.

Brady is of course the only of the three to still be playing, signing a two-year deal in Tampa Bay in March. Peyton retired in 2016 and Eli stepped away this offseason.

We’ll get to see Brady and Peyton competing on the golf course soon.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” is set to take place on Sunday, March 24. It’ll be played at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe South, Florida.

The event will be televised on TNT and TBS at 3 p.m. E.T. that Sunday.