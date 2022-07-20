Giants Reveal Throwback Jerseys: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are going back to their roots. On Wednesday, the team announced that it'll be sporting throwback uniforms for two games this upcoming season.

New York's alternate uniforms will feature a helmet that fans will love. It's a navy helmet with a white facemask and scarlet stripe.

The Giants will wear these alternate helmets alongside jerseys that fans have seen legends like Lawrence Taylor wear in the '80s and '90s.

Overall, the reactions to these uniforms are overwhelmingly positive. Fans can't wait to see them in action.

"Make it a full season," one fan tweeted.

"Can you guys keep those jerseys forever," another fan wrote. "Please."

"Super Bowl or bust with these jerseys," a third fan said.

The Giants will wear their classic uniforms on Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 against the Washington Commanders. Both games will be played at MetLife Stadium.

Are you a fan of this look for the Giants?