New York Giants rookie safety Xavier McKinney will be out of action a while after suffering a fractured left foot that will require surgery.

Details on the injury are scarce as of now, but the Giants announced the news a short time ago. Veteran linebacker David Mayo also will need surgery after tearing his left meniscus.

Both injuries are sizable blows to a rebuilding Giants’ defense, but the McKinney one is especially frustrating. Big Blue drafted the former Alabama standout in the second round back in April with the hope he would be a major chess piece for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

McKinney projected to man the deep safety role for New York, with Jabrill Peppers playing more in the box and second-year pro Julian Love being used in a variety of ways. Now, without McKinney, Love is likely thrust into the starting lineup at free safety.

McKinney’s injury may not be season-ending, but he’ll likely have to miss at least two months due to NFL IR rules.

A two-year starter for Alabama, McKinney recorded 95 tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and three sacks last season.

The Giants are coming off a 4-12 campaign and are under the direction of first-year head coach Joe Judge.