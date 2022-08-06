Giants Rookie Out For Season After Suffering Training Camp Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A New York Giants rookie is going to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a serious injury during training camp.

Giants fifth-round pick and rookie guard Marcus McKethan is going to miss the entire season due to an ACL injury.

An unfortunate setback for the rookie out of North Carolina.

"Giants 5th round rookie G Marcus McKethan suffered an ACL injury and is out for the season," said NFL insider Field Yates.

"Bad news that was anticipated for Giants rookie OL Marcus McKethan: he's been placed on IR with a torn ACL," said Art Stapleton.

"G Marcus McKethan (ACL) has been placed on Reserve/Injured," the Giants announced.

Let's hope Marcus McKethan's recovery goes smoothly.

The Giants, meanwhile, begin the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Titans of Tennessee.