Giants Rookie Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List

When training camp officially kicks off next week, the New York Giants will be without one of their rookies.

The Giants announced this week that tight end Daniel Bellinger has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Bellinger, who was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of this year's draft, is dealing with a quad injury.

This is unfortunate news for Bellinger, but at least the door has been left open for his return. He could, in theory, be activated at any point during camp.

Bellinger was a steady performer at San Diego State, hauling in 68 passes for 771 yards and five touchdowns from 2018-21.

Since the Giants won't have Bellinger for the start of camp, the top of the depth chart at tight end will feature Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins.

The Giants are hopeful one of their tight ends can fill the void left behind by Evan Engram. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason.