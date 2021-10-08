Giants Rule Out 2 Wide Receivers Before Game vs. Cowboys

For the second weekend in a row, the New York Giants will be without two key playmakers on offense.

On Friday afternoon, the G-Men ruled out wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Both wideouts are dealing with hamstring injuries.

It’s unfortunate that Shepard will be out for this weekend’s divisional showdown. Prior to suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3, he had 18 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown in the first month of the season.

Shepard and Slayton aren’t the only starters who’ll miss this weekend’s game. Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and safety Jabrill Peppers have been ruled out on the final injury report as well.

Giants Game Statuses vs. Cowboys Out: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), OL Ben Bredeson (hand) Questionable: OT Andrew Thomas (foot) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 8, 2021

Not having Shepard and Slayton on the field could hurt the Giants this Sunday, but it’s worth noting their passing game was just fine against the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Daniel Jones had arguably the best game of his career, completing 28-of-40 pass attempts for 402 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Rookie wideout Kadarius Toney also stepped up during last Sunday’s game, hauling in six passes for 78 yards. He’s a shifty playmaker who should have a large role this weekend against the Cowboys.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Giants game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.