Giants Player Admits He Takes Every Cowboys Game Personally

He’s only heading into his second NFL season, but New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is already showing disdain for NFC East rivals.

McKinney, the Giants’ second-round pick in 2020, appeared on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden last week. During his segment, McKinney admitted that he will be taking it personal every time he plays the Dallas Cowboys moving forward.

The reason for McKinney’s grudge is because Dallas apparently vetted him heavily during the draft process only to pass up on drafting him. In his first game against the Cowboys in Week 17 last season, McKinney recorded a game-clinching interception.

“I think everything came full circle for me,” McKinney also said, via GiantsWire. “That was the team that was supposed to come get me. The team talked to me a lot, and they liked me when I was interviewing and all that stuff. … Having that pick against the Cowboys was great because going into that game, I knew what we needed to do to have a chance to even make the playoffs. I knew it was a big game going in. “For me, I take it personal every time I play the Cowboys for the rest of my career. That’s just how I feel about that situation.”

It’s not just America’s Team that McKinney has a vendetta against in the division either. He’s not too fond of the Philadelphia Eagles after they “tanked” in Week 17 last year, enabling the Washington Football Team to beat out the Giants for the NFC East title.

“I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t [hold a grudge], man. I’m not gonna lie,” McKinney told Peterson and McFadden.

McKinney missed much of last season with an injury before returning to play in six games with four starts. He finished with 25 tackles, one pass defensed and that clutch interception against Dallas.

The former Alabama standout will have his chances to face the Cowboys in Week 5 and Week 15 this fall.