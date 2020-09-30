The New York Giants need some help in the backfield after a season-ending injury to star running back Saquon Barkley. The organization has signed a two-time Pro Bowler to help fill the void.

Veteran back Alfred Morris is heading to the Big Apple. The Giants have signed Morris to their practice squad for the 2020 season. He’ll join New York’s backfield, which also includes Devonta Freeman, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.

Freeman, Gallman and Lewis figure to continue splitting the workload in games while Morris works with the practice squad.

Barkley, meanwhile, will be on the injured reserve for the rest of the season. The star back suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against the Chicago Bears Week 2 of the NFL season.

Barkley’s injury opens the door for Freeman, Gallman and Lewis to step up in his absence. The Giants are hoping one emerges to help quarterback Daniel Jones in the offense.

Alred Morris is one of three New York backs over the age of 28. Wayne Gallman is the youngest back on the roster at 25 years old.

That combined experience in the back-field could be a benefit to quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones hasn’t looked the part of a franchise quarterback this season after a promising rookie year in 2019. He’ll have to improve his play rather quickly if he hopes to keep his starting gig for the long term.

The New York Giants will try to get their first win of the 2020 season this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.