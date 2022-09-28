Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday.

The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April.

Polk is one of two practice squad additions the Giants made today, along with cornerback Olajiah Griffin.

The team also promoted veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to the active roster and put wide receiver Sterling Shepard on season-ending IR.

The 6-foot-3 Polk played for Cal during the 2019 and 2020 season, posting 36 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns.

After transferring to Mississippi State, he exploded in 2021, hauling in 105 passes to lead the SEC for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Polk joining the practice squad, it looks like the Giants could be promoting a wide receiver to the roster. Marcus Johnson, who has NFL regular season experience, and Kalil Pimpleton are the two wideouts currently on New York's practice squad.

The Giants lost Shepard for the season with a torn ACL on Monday night, and fellow wideouts Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson are battling injuries.