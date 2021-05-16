The Spun

Giants Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are reportedly adding a notable wide receiver to their roster ahead of the 2021 regular season.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing former first round pick Kelvin Benjamin.

Benjamin, 30, was a first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver played for the Carolina Panthers from 2014-17 and later the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Benjamin is back in the NFL, only this time as a tight end.

NFL.com noted that many have discussed the possibility of Benjamin thriving at tight end:

Several NFL scouts believed that Benjamin could have been a pass-catching tight end when he entered the NFL back in 2014. During the course of his career, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound receiver has been the butt of jokes about being a tight end.

Now he’s embracing that potential change in an effort to get one more NFL shot.

Benjamin will now get a chance to thrive at the position. He will look to become a top target for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants, coming off a 6-10 season, will open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Broncos.


