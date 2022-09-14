Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game.

"He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish him well. Full recovery. So that's that."

Robinson has already been ruled out for this weekend because he had his appendix removed Wednesday morning. He could potentially miss additional time.

In Week 1, Robinson played in 95 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps. He finished the game with five tackles and a pass breakup.

Daboll isn't ready to attach a timeline to Robinson's recovery process.

"I don't know. I had a cousin who had it [appendicitis]. I can't tell you how long. I don't know if anybody can really tell you how long," Daboll added. "Just wish him well. Took care of it as soon as we could. Next-man-up mentality."

With Robinson out for Sunday's game, the G-Men will need either Justin Layne or Nick McCloud to step up at cornerback.