Giants TE Evan Engram Addresses Crucial Drop In Eagles Loss

Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles might have been one of the worst games of Giants tight end Evan Engram’s career. No play represented his rough outing more than his brutal fourth-quarter drop on the Giants’ second-to-last drive.

With the Giants leading 21-16 just before the two-minute warning, the Giants had third-and-6 from the 47-yard line. Giants QB Daniel Jones dropped back to pass and found Engram open for a back shoulder pass. But the ball bounced onto and out of Engram’s hands.

Had he made that catch, the Giants could have ran out the clock or at least gotten some more points on the board. Instead, the Giants were forced to punt, and the Eagles drove all the way down for a game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Engram apologized for failing to make the grab. He confessed that the throw from Jones was perfect and that he “100-percent” should have caught it.

“I have to make that catch,” Engram said. “(It) sucks. Suckey feeling right now.”

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2020

Evan Engram finished the game with six receptions for 46 yards on nine targets. But drops have been a serious issue this season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Engram has 21 drops since entering the league in 2017. That’s the most of any tight end in that span.

He’s a remarkable talent at the position though, which is why so many Giants fans are now wondering if the team should move him before the trade deadline. But he’ll need to ball out in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the team hopes to get anything better than a Day 3 pick in 2023

Will 2020 be Evan Engram’s final year with the Giants?