Injuries have decimated the New York Giants‘ roster over the past few weeks. In fact, Joe Judge’s squad is so wounded right now that its latest injury report was about a mile long.

For starters, the Giants had to practice this Thursday without cornerback Rodarius Williams, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Barkley isn’t expected to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle sprain.

In addition to not having those three players this Thursday, the G-Men had to get through this afternoon’s practice session with several impact players only participating in limited fashion.

Ben Bredeson, Nate Ebner, Justin Hilliard, Daniel Jones, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Sterling Shepard, Matt Skura, Darius Slayton, Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Tony were all listed as limited participants on the Giants’ latest injury report.

At this rate, it’d be easier to just list the players on the Giants who are healthy.

Some changes to the Giants injury report: QB Daniel Jones (concussion), LT Andrew Thomas (foot) and LG Matt Skura (knee) were upgraded to limited after not participating yesterday. Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/36ssXENFOZ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 14, 2021

At 1-4, the Giants can’t really afford to lose more ground in the NFC East. They’re currently three games behind the Dallas Cowboys for the top spot in the division.

That being said, it’ll be tough for the Giants to beat the Rams with such an injured roster. If playmakers like Barkley, Golladay and Toney are unable to go, that’ll put way too much pressure on Jones to carry the offense.

The Giants should provide an update on their Week 6 lineup on Friday afternoon.