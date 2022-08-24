Giants Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One of the stars in training camp for the New York Giants may have just suffered a serious injury.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, wide receiver Collin Johnson went down during Wednesday's practice. The Giants have already called for a cart to take him to the locker room.

Hughes added that Johnson "threw his head back" and "looked toward the sky" as the cart was leaving the field.

An update on Johnson's injury should be available once practice is over. For now, New York's fan base has to patiently wait.

Johnson, a former fifth-round pick out of Texas, has just 29 career receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns. That being said, he was having a lot of success this preseason.

In the Giants' preseason opener against the New England Patriots, Johnson had seven catches for 82 yards. He followed up that performance with three receptions for 41 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson was climbing up the depth chart prior to this Wednesday's practice. Hopefully, he avoided a season-ending injury.