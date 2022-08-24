Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: The New York Giants kickoff to the Dallas Cowboys to start their game at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles.

The Giants have not yet announced Johnson's injury diagnosis. That should come after all of his test results are in.

If Johnson did suffer a torn Achilles, it would be a brutal development for a player who has been really impressive in training camp this year.

As a rookie in 2020, Johnson had 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns. At that time, he was on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson, a former standout at Texas, appeared in 12 games for the Giants last season. He had 11 catches for 105 yards.

It seemed as if Johnson was finally putting everything together this offseason. He showcased his improvement in the Giants' preseason opener, hauling in seven passes for 82 yards.

In the event that Johnson suffered a season-ending injury, the Giants will need someone to step up on the depth chart. Perhaps that injury will open the door for Darius Slayton or Richie James to make the 53-man roster.