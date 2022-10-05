Giants Wide Receiver Reportedly Not Making Trip To London

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New York Giants' wide receiver group has been decimated by injuries this season.

Kenny Golladay, New York's high-priced 2021 free agent acquisition, is the latest to go down. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golladay suffered a sprained MCL in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

As a result, he is not expected to fly to London for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

From a production standpoint, Golladay probably won't be missed much. He caught two passes in Week 1, played only two snaps in the Giants' next game and then didn't catch a pass in Weeks 3 or 4.

However, depending on the statuses of Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson, who have missed the last two and three games respectively due to injuries, Golladay's knee issue could leave the Giants extremely shorthanded at the wide receiver position.

We should have more clarity on Toney and Robinson after Big Blue practices later today and we get a report on their participation level.