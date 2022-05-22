Giants Wide Receiver Reportedly Underwent Minor Procedure

BEREA, OH - AUGUST 19: Wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants walks to the field during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It has been an eventful offseason for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, one which has reportedly included recent surgery.

Toney has been wearing a red jersey and working on the side at recent OTA sessions. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, it is because the second-year wideout recently had an arthroscopic procedure performed on his knee.

Thankfully, Leonard says Toney's injury is not expected to keep him sidelined during training camp this summer.

As a rookie, Toney displayed occasionally dazzling skills when he played, but battled injuries all season. Then, after he skipped the beginning of voluntary offseason workouts, there was a report from Leonard that the Giants were shopping him.

However, the team denied this was the case, and shortly thereafter, Toney arrived in New Jersey. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this month that the 2021 first-round pick has been a "pleasure to be around."

New offensive coordinator Mike Kafka also had positive reviews for Toney last week, saying that he's "been doing all the right things" on and off the field and has been "attentive" in meetings.

If healthy, Toney is expected to be a focal point of the Big Blue offense this season.