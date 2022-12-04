Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday.

Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days.

"The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay today after all. He woke up feeling worse today than yesterday and now won't play," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who had previously reported that Golladay would try to give it a go.

Golladay has caught only four passes for 51 yards all season. The high-priced free agent has seen his role decrease and has struggled with drops all year, drawing the ire of New York fans.

With Golladay out, the Giants' receiving corps today will feature Darius Slayton, Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who is making his return after missing four games with an injury.

Kickoff between New York and Washington will take place at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.