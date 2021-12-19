The Spun

Giants Reportedly Get Brutal Injury News On Starting WR

Sterling Shepard on the field for the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off late in today’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a dreaded non-contact injury.

Shepard, who has battled injuries all this season and throughout much of his career, immediately dropped to the ground in pain after starting to run his route. It looked like the six-year veteran may have hurt his Achilles.

Unfortunately, that’s what the word is, according to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan.

Shepard, a second-round pick in 2016, still has two more years left on his current contract. However, it seems likely that he has played his last game with the Giants.

Shepard finished with two receptions for 15 yards this afternoon. For the season, he wound up with 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown.

New York fell to 4-10 on the season with its third-straight loss this afternoon.

