Giants Reportedly Get Brutal Injury News On Starting WR

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off late in today’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a dreaded non-contact injury.

Shepard, who has battled injuries all this season and throughout much of his career, immediately dropped to the ground in pain after starting to run his route. It looked like the six-year veteran may have hurt his Achilles.

Unfortunately, that’s what the word is, according to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan.

Sterling Shepard suffered an Achilles injury, per source. Non-contact. Tough break for the Giants WR in a nightmare of a season for him. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 19, 2021

Shepard, a second-round pick in 2016, still has two more years left on his current contract. However, it seems likely that he has played his last game with the Giants.

Shepard finished with two receptions for 15 yards this afternoon. For the season, he wound up with 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown.

New York fell to 4-10 on the season with its third-straight loss this afternoon.