Key Giants WR Will Reportedly Miss This Week’s Game

The New York Giants‘ oft-injured receiving corps suffered another hit on Monday night when Sterling Shepard exited the game before halftime.

Shepard, who had sat out three of the Giants’ previous four games with hamstring issues, injured his quad while running a route on New York’s final drive of the first half. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, a 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, it looks like Shepard will miss at least one game for Big Blue. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the sixth-year veteran won’t play this Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants have a bye in Week 10, so it’s possible Shepard could return for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, depending on how he heals.

For the season, Shepard has caught 32 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown in five games. He’s been relatively productive when on the field, but can’t shake the injury bug he’s dealt with the last couple of seasons..

The Giants have weathered injuries to their wide receivers all season long. Prized offseason acquisition Kenny Golladay has missed the last three games and might not be available Sunday. Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Darius Slayton have also missed time with various ailments.

Injuries on the perimeter are not the only reason the Giants are 2-6 and their offense is struggling, but they certainly hasn’t helped matters.