NFL World Reacts To The Golden Tate News

Golden Tate runs with the ball during a game for the Giants.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Golden Tate #15 of the New York Giants makes a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The NFL’s 2021 offseason is shaping up to be an eventful one, with several veteran players expected to be released.

The New York Giants gave us a prime example of that on Wednesday night, when the NFC East franchise released veteran wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate, 32, signed with the Giants ahead of the 2019 season. The former Detroit Lions wide receiver agreed to a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York franchise. Two seasons later, he’s been released.

According to reports, this move will save the Giants about $6 million in cap space. However, it will also reportedly leave them with about $4 million in dead money.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news.

The Giants’ decision isn’t a surprising one, but it’s still pretty notable. Tate was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and he was brought to New York to help replace Odell Beckham Jr. following the trade to Cleveland.

While Tate had a productive enough two seasons in New York, he failed to live up to his free agency billing.

Others, meanwhile, are being a little harsher.

Somewhat surprisingly, Tate leads all NFL wide receivers in yards after the catch since 2010. He will likely have several interested suitors on the free agency market.

Baltimore is a franchise being mentioned by some as a potential landing spot for Tate.


