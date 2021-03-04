The NFL’s 2021 offseason is shaping up to be an eventful one, with several veteran players expected to be released.

The New York Giants gave us a prime example of that on Wednesday night, when the NFC East franchise released veteran wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate, 32, signed with the Giants ahead of the 2019 season. The former Detroit Lions wide receiver agreed to a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York franchise. Two seasons later, he’s been released.

According to reports, this move will save the Giants about $6 million in cap space. However, it will also reportedly leave them with about $4 million in dead money.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news.

Giants released WR Golden Tate, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

The Giants’ decision isn’t a surprising one, but it’s still pretty notable. Tate was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and he was brought to New York to help replace Odell Beckham Jr. following the trade to Cleveland.

While Tate had a productive enough two seasons in New York, he failed to live up to his free agency billing.

The Giants signed Golden Tate 1 day after they traded Odell Beckham Jr. in March 2019. Paid him about $23M guaranteed for 1,064 yards & 8 TD in 2 seasons. https://t.co/zQ1qQOor7l — Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) March 4, 2021

Others, meanwhile, are being a little harsher.

The Golden Tate signing was a disaster from the start. It was a horrible contract. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) March 4, 2021

Somewhat surprisingly, Tate leads all NFL wide receivers in yards after the catch since 2010. He will likely have several interested suitors on the free agency market.

Golden Tate: 4,353 yards after the catch since 2010 Leads the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/xN5waqkRy5 — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2021

Baltimore is a franchise being mentioned by some as a potential landing spot for Tate.