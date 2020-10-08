Golden Tate Has Blunt Response To Jalen Ramsey Question

Following last weekend’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into a heated exchange. On Thursday, the veteran wideout spoke to the media about that incident.

Tate hasn’t shied away from sharing his true thought about Ramsey. The bad blood between Tate and Ramsey stems from the All-Pro cornerback’s decision to leave Tate’s sister for another woman.

With an important matchup looming this weekend between the Cowboys and Giants, Tate admit that he’s ready to move on from last weekend’s brawl.

“It’s Dallas week,” Tate told reporters. “I don’t want to back pedal. I just want to keep moving forward.”

Just because Tate wants to focus on this weekend’s opponent doesn’t mean he’s ready to forgive Ramsey.

When asked if he regrets his decision to fight Ramsey last Sunday, Tate said “Next question.”

The league hasn’t disciplined Ramsey or Tate for their role in last Sunday’s brawl. It doesn’t sound like either team will step in and do something about it either.

We’d have to imagine this isn’t the last time we’ll hear about this situation.

Ramsey and Tate are two of the most polarizing figures in the NFL, so if they cross paths again at some point in the future they’ll most likely have a few words to say to each other.