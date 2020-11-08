Look: Golden Tate Posts Message After Getting Disciplined By Giants

Golden Tate returned to Twitter on Saturday, despite finding himself in hot water earlier this week for his actions on social media.

According to Kim Jones of the NFL Network, the New York Giants decided to not let their veteran wide receiver travel with the team for Sunday’s game against Washington. The disciplinary action came as a result of Tate’s interactions with teammates on Monday, in addition to liking tweets suggesting that the Giants should release him.

But he found himself back on Twitter on Saturday, toeing a fine line between sarcasm and seriousness.

Tate responded to a tweet from a fan that contained a compilation video of the Giants’ wide receiver making big plays.

He sent out his own message which read: “Can’t wait for more opportunities like these to help us win games!!”

Can’t wait for more opportunities like these to help us win games!! https://t.co/IqXkGeIBIG — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 7, 2020

It’s unclear if Tate meant to poke fun at the situation or if he genuinely wants to get back to his teammates. It’s hard to speculate over just a few words, but considering the events of the last week, seeing any glimpse of the wide receiver on Twitter is shocking.

Tate’s main gripe with the Giants has been over his usage. Through the first half of the season, he’s caught only 22 passes for 226 yards.

And there’s been plenty of frustration in the New York locker room. The Giants have struggled in all facets of the game through the first eight games of 2020, starting out 1-7.

But for the 32-year-old, stirring the pot is a dangerous game. On the whole, the former Biletnikoff winner for the best receiver in college football has had an underwhelming NFL career. Tate’s taken snaps for four different teams and has only made on Pro Bowl.

As he continues to age, his time in the NFL continues to dwindle.

The Giants play the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.