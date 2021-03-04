The Spun

Golden Tate Reacts To Getting Released By The Giants

The New York Giants parted ways with a veteran wide receiver on Wednesday evening.

New York has released veteran wide receiver Golden Tate, who was two years into a four-year contract with the franchise.

Tate, 32, signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York franchise before the 2019 season. By cutting Tate, the Giants save $6 million in cap space, but add $4 million in dead money.

The veteran wide receiver totaled 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the NFC East franchise.

Tate is disappointed that his Giants tenure didn’t go better, but he’s still appreciative of his time with the franchise.

The veteran NFL wide receiver shared a classy message on social media after getting released on Wednesday.

“I appreciate the conversations and professionalism the Giants management showed me earlier today,” Tate wrote. “Always a class organization from start to finish, your respect means the world to me and my family. My teammates, I’ll value each and every relationship I’ve built over the last two seasons forever. Such a fun gritty group of dudes to be around. Y’all go own the NFC East (unless I’m in the division).”

Tate, a second round pick out of Notre Dame in 2010, has 695 career receptions for 8,728 yards and 46 touchdowns. He’ll likely have several interested suitors on the free agency market.


