Look: Halftime Score Of Seahawks vs. Giants Is Going Viral

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson against the Giants.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The halftime score of this evening’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants is one we’ve never seen in a National Football League game.

It’s Seattle 5, New York 0 after two quarters of play.

The Seahawks have a field goal and a safety through 30 minutes of game action. The Giants, meanwhile, have nothing so far. New York’s defense is playing pretty good, though.

The NFL world is all over this wild score between the Seahawks and the Giants.

Seahawks lead Giants 5-0. It’s believed to be the first NFL 5-0 halftime score since Week 3, 1927. Providence Steamrollers led the Buffalo Bisons 5-0 at the break,” Andrew Siciliano tweeted on Sunday.

Others, notably the FOX broadcast, are making baseball jokes.

“No it’s not a baseball game. The Seahawks are going to go into halftime with a 5-0 lead,” BetOnline tweeted.

It’s honestly not a bad spot to be in for the Giants, though. New York (4-7) is seeking a big win to take the outright lead in the NFC East division.

Playing at Seattle is never easy – even without fans – so to be down just five points at halftime is a solid outcome.

New York needs to get on the board in the second half, but all the Giants need is one touchdown to take the lead.

The game is airing on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.