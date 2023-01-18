How Much The Giants Might Need To Pay Daniel Jones

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie contract. It's safe to say he has earned himself a lot of money.

Jones elevated his game on Sunday against the Vikings, completing 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 78 yards on the ground.

With the Giants surging at the moment, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated analyzed Jones' contract situation.

Breer believes the Giants will have to spend at least $33 million on Jones this offseason.

"Long story short, the Giants gave Jones a chance, and Jones took advantage of it. And now, New York will either have to tag Jones at, in all likelihood, around $33 million (far more than the $22.38 million option number they could’ve had him) or win him back over his other options on the open market," Breer wrote. "Remember, Jones is still just 25. He’s 6’5”, 221 pounds with plenty of arm strength and athleticism, and 53 regular-season starts under his belt—and now this playoff run, plus all the lessons learned from playing for three coaches."

In the event Jones has a subpar performance this Saturday against the Eagles, his value shouldn't really take a hit.

Jones has shown the rest of the league that he can cut down on the turnovers while making big plays as a runner and passer.