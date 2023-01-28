How Much The Giants Will "Likely" Have To Pay Daniel Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones picked the perfect time to have a breakout season. The former No. 6 pick is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Considering Jones eliminated his turnover issue and led the Giants to a playoff win over the Vikings, there are plenty of reasons to believe he'll receive a significant raise in the coming months.

So, how much money will Jones make this offseason? NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports said it's not crazy to think Jones will receive an average salary of $40 million.

After all, the quarterback market for a player of Jones' caliber is fairly rich.

From Fox Sports:

Their "business" issue is that quarterbacks are expensive. Considering the contract Ryan Tannehill signed in 2020 pays him an average of $29.5 million, and Derek Carr makes an average of $40.5 million on the deal he signed in April, the idea of Jones getting $40 million per season isn't crazy. It might even be likely, considering there are multiple teams hoping a quarterback like him hits free agency and that the franchise tag is expected to be $32.5 million.

According to Vacchiano, the Giants would rather sign Jones to a new deal rather than use the franchise tag on him.

As for Jones, he made it known that he wants to stay on the G-Men.

"I love this place," Jones said on Monday. "I want to be here."

Jones finished this season with 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns.

Whether they like it or not, the Giants better be ready to open their checkbook this offseason.