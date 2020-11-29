Injury Update For New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Earlier: The New York Giants might be without quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones was in the process of leading his team on a scoring drive when he picked up seven yards on a designed QB run. At the end of the play, the second-year pro looked like he was favoring his right leg.

Jones stayed in and completed a pass to Wayne Gallman for a first down on the next play, but grabbed his right hamstring afterward and went to the ground. He was looked at by trainers and later went to the blue medical tent.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy relieved him.

Daniel Jones is replaced by Colt McCoy. Damn. Here's the Jones injury.pic.twitter.com/MKVusKlun3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 29, 2020

Jones and the 3-7 Giants lead the 2-7-1 Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 in the third quarter. It might be McCoy’s game the rest of the way though.

New York has to hope its starting quarterback can either return this afternoon or won’t have to miss much time beyond today.

Update: Jones is back in, though he doesn’t appear to be 100 percent. We’ll have to see what the rest of the day holds for him.