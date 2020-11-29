The Spun

Injury Update For New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones throws a pass for the New York Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Earlier: The New York Giants might be without quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones was in the process of leading his team on a scoring drive when he picked up seven yards on a designed QB run. At the end of the play, the second-year pro looked like he was favoring his right leg.

Jones stayed in and completed a pass to Wayne Gallman for a first down on the next play, but grabbed his right hamstring afterward and went to the ground. He was looked at by trainers and later went to the blue medical tent.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy relieved him.

Jones and the 3-7 Giants lead the 2-7-1 Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 in the third quarter. It might be McCoy’s game the rest of the way though.

New York has to hope its starting quarterback can either return this afternoon or won’t have to miss much time beyond today.

Update: Jones is back in, though he doesn’t appear to be 100 percent. We’ll have to see what the rest of the day holds for him.


