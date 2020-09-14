Injury Update For New York Giants WR Golden Tate

Those of you looking to see wide receiver Golden Tate take the field with the New York Giants offense will have to wait at least a few more days.

Tate, who had been battling a hamstring issue during the end of training camp, will be inactive for tonight’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants made the news official moments ago.

The 32-year-old Tate caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns for Big Blue last season, his first with the club. He missed the first four games of the 2019 season due to a suspension for PEDs.

Incredibly, Giants second-year quarterback Daniel Jones has not taken a snap in a game with all of his top offensive skill players (Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Tate and Evan Engram) available. He won’t be able to tonight either.

Giants Inactives for #MNF WR Golden Tate

LB T.J. Brunson

LB Cam Brown

LB Tae Crowder

G Shane Lemieux

OT Jackson Barton

DE RJ McIntosh — Dan Salomone (@NYGsalomone) September 14, 2020

Perhaps with a few extra days of healing, Tate will be available when New York travels to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Giants and Steelers will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight from MetLife Stadium.

ESPN is broadcasting the game. You can find the Worldwide Leader’s computer prediction right here.