Injury Update For Saquon Barkley: Surgery Set For Next Week

The New York Giants woke up today dealing with the fallout of last night’s crushing loss to the arch-rival Eagles. But they also got an important update as far as injured star running back Saquon Barkley.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley’s tentative surgery date is currently set for Thursday, October 29. Taking him under the knife will be Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

Barkley suffered an ACL tear in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve shortly afterwards.

The injury could hardly have come at a worse time for Barkley either. New York has to make the decision on whether to pick up his fifth-year option this summer. But with the way the team is struggling right now, there could be a new GM – one who didn’t draft Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018 – making the call.

Saquon Barkley’s tentative date for surgery is Oct. 29, with respected surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in LA performing it. https://t.co/bnW9OfXqUm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Coming out of Penn State in 2018, Barkley was the highest-rated running back prospect since Adrian Peterson. He quickly justified those ratings by leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage as a rookie. For his efforts, he earned Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.

But injuries began to mount in his second season. Despite missing three games with an ankle sprain in 2019, Barkley still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards.

Unfortunately, Barkley’s big numbers on the ground haven’t translated to wins for the Giants. Overall team mismanagement have the Giants poised for their fourth straight season of double-digit losses.

If a rebuild is coming to Big Blue, there’s an increasing chance that Barkley may not be a part of it.

The sooner and stronger he comes back from this surgery, the better off he’ll be.