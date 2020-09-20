Injury Update For New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Earlier: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has left today’s game against the Chicago Bears in a world of pain after injuring his right leg.

On the first play of the second quarter, Barkley bounced a run around the right side where he was corralled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley tried to fight Jackson off but wound up being taken down.

The third-year star appeared to injure his right knee as he planted to try and shake Jackson off. As soon as the 2018 No. 2 overall pick hit the turf, he immediately popped his helmet off and was in clear pain.

Barkley was carried off the field, unable to put any weight on his right leg. He spent a few minutes on the sideline before eventually being carted off to the locker room.

Saquon Barkley leaves game for a second time, reaches for his right knee in great pain and Giants players visibly concerned as play stops. He is being helped to sidelines — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 20, 2020

Here is the play Barkley was hurt on.

The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.pic.twitter.com/XfhQxEiyaa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Last year, Barkley was injured in Week 3 and missed several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Unfortunately, this ailment seems much worse.

With Wayne Gallman a healthy scratch, Dion Lewis is the lone running back available for the Giants right now. Fullback Eli Penny is also active.

We’ll keep you posted on Barkley’s status.

Update: Barkley is officially out for the rest of today’s game.

Saquon Barkley will not return and will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020

The part about him being evaluated tomorrow sounds ominous.