Giants Insider Has Injury Update On QB Daniel Jones

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel JonesTAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones was unable to play last Sunday for the New York Giants due to an injury, but it sounds like the former first-round pick could be back on the field as early as this weekend.

A few weeks ago, Jones tried to play through a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals. That move backfired on him, as he re-injured his hamstring and suffered an ankle injury as well.

With only two games left this season, Jones is trying his hardest to rejoin his teammates on the field. His work ethic has clearly impressed Giants head coach Joe Judge, who told reporters “This guy [Jones] has earned my respect.”

It’s still too early to determine whether Jones will be active this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. That being said, the latest update on him is about as positive as New York could’ve hoped for.

Jones is officially being listed as questionable for Week 16. He was a limited participant during the final practice session of the week.

If Jones does suit up on Sunday against the Ravens, he won’t have veteran wideout Golden Tate there to help him out. He’s dealing with a calf injury that’ll prevent him from playing in Week 16.

Colt McCoy would start for New York in the event that Jones’ hamstring isn’t close to full strength.

The Giants need to defeat the Ravens if they want to stay alive in playoff race.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.